Drop-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics start for 16–17-year-olds in NHS Forth Valley

From August 6, all 16- to 17- year olds could self-register to get an appointment sent by text or email, following latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), that 16- to 17-year olds should now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Anyone who doesn’t register at https://www.nhsinform.scot/vaccineregistration or attend a drop-in clinic will be sent an appointment invitation by mail. Details of local drop-in vaccination clinics can be found at www.nhsforthvalley.com/covidvaccine.

Jillian Taylor, NHS Forth Valley’s Operational Lead for the Covid-19 vaccine said: “The Covid-19 vaccine is our best way out of this pandemic and we ask 16 to 17 year olds now eligible to please come forward. We aim to have first doses delivered to this age group by the end of September 2021.”

The Scottish Government’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Gregor Smith, said: “In line with the latest JCVI advice we are now be offering a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination to young people aged between 16 and 17.

“The programme has always carefully assessed all the benefits and potential risks and offered vaccine to groups where this benefit is clear. The research and evidence shows that is the case for this age group and they should now be called forward for an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We know that drop-in clinics make it easier for young people to fit getting vaccinated into their busy lives.

“I would urge all eligible young people to take up the offer of vaccination. You can find out where your nearest drop-in clinics are by visiting NHS Inform which will direct you to the latest information from your local health board – or through your local board’s social media channels.