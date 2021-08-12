Eye testing moves closer to home in NHS Forth Valley

Research is underway to develop a vision test which can be undertaken at home.

Two companies from an initial selection of four, have now been selected to carry out further research on the best ways for health professionals to carry out testing and remotely check results.

If successful, it could considerably reduce waiting lists, ease pressure on clinic space and bring the potential for home tests to be carried out by parents and carers.

The project is being led by Dr Iain Livingstone, who explained. “This is an opportunity for patients, carers and parents to be involved in the development of a new at-home vision test, so the end result works for everyone.”

The NHS Forth Valley Consultant Ophthalmologist added: “Amblyopia (‘lazy eye’) clinics represent more routine business and the Covid-19 pandemic has inevitably resulted in delays in monitoring and interventions such as spectacle correction and patching.

"NHS Forth Valley, in collaboration with NHS Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital, is now entering Phase II of a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) evaluating digital tools for remote visual testing.

“In pre-Covid times NHS Forth Valley sees approximately 104 new paediatric patients and 809 paediatric return patients per month.

"Current capacity is reduced by approximately one third and success in home testing could transform vision testing and ensure eye problems are detected easier and faster in order to prevent sight loss.

“Results from our pilot studies have shown promising results, indicating that remote live testing gives us results we can trust. With high-resolution screens in almost all houses, it becomes possible to bring the clinic to the home.”

The home testing research is part of the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) competition funded by NHS Scotland. Successful applicants receive 100 per cent funding and have access to advice from NHS Forth Valley, NHS Ayrshire and Arran, NHS Fife and NHS Highland.