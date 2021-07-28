Forth Valley health board to discuss bullying review

Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Photo by Michael Gillen.

The meeting on August 6 will discuss a recent external review which revealed a culture of bullying and cover-ups at the hospital in Larbert that was said to be putting patients at risk.

NHS Forth Valley chief executive Cathie Cowan commissioned the independent review of culture and governance arrangements in the emergency department after the problems were raised with her by staff trade unions.

Speaking on Tuesday, she told a meeting of Forth Valley NHS board: “Over the last few weeks, I can confirm that the chair and myself have had meetings with local staff within the emergency department to discuss the review recommendations and any other additional actions or improvements which could help address the issues raised.

NHS Forth Valley chief Executive Cathie Cowan.

“I would have to say at these meetings that staff have spoken very positively about the review process and appreciated the opportunity to discuss their concerns and experiences, as well as share their ideas and suggestions on how things could be enhanced.”