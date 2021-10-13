Hyslop raises St Michael's temporary closure in parliament

St Michaels Hospital for elderly nursing care and respite in Linlithgow

During his statement the Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, announced a record winter funding package of over £300m in hospitals and the community to help increase NHS and social care capacity this winter and focussed on the use of step down community care.

Mr Yousaf said that the NHS was under more pressure than it had been at any point in the pandemic and that it was likely to get worse which was why he had decided that the NHS would remain on an emergency footing until at least March 31 next year.

He said that social care services were also dealing with the same level of pressure and demand was extremely high.

"It is for this reason I am announcing the most significant package of measures and investment since the advent of devolution to assist our NHS and social care services with winter pressures. In addition I urge everyone to do their part in protecting each other and our services.”

In Fiona’s question to the Cabinet Secretary for Health she highlighted the importance of community-based elderly nursing care and nursing. She also sought assurances that the Scottish Government would impress upon West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership the need for a facility in the north of the county as a priority for services with the resources he announced last week.

Fiona said: “St Michaels Hospital for elderly nursing care and respite in Linlithgow is subject already to temporary closure since the summer due to wider health staff shortages in Lothian due to illness and self-isolation.

“However this is under review by West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership and I want to make sure that any changes to this service understands the importance of community based elderly care and respite in the north of the county and that a return of services to this area must be a priority.