Leisure Trust have taken the top award

West Lothian Leisure, a charitable trust delivering sport, physical activity and cultural services from 20 sites across the region has for the second year running achieved a Gold Award in the UK Member Experience Awards – the only community leisure trust in Scotland to do so.

The Member Experience Awards recognise operators in the commercial, public and not for profit sectors across the UK.

The results are measured from customer feedback including those who attend health promotion programmes such as GP referral and rehab classes.

Daniel Haywood, Managing Director of TRP, which runs the awards, commented: “For the second consecutive year, West Lothian Leisure has delivered the best member experience of any leisure trust in Scotland; it’s a brilliant achievement, particularly given the high standard of service being delivered across the country.”

West Lothian Leisure has now completed its restructuring exercise and moves into the New Year leaner but committed to delivering a more modern service that is accessible, affordable and fit for the future.

Tim Dent, Chief Executive of West Lothian Leisure said “To win the award two years running is a tremendous achievement for our staff. Even greater credit is due given that we had a challenging year restructuring the business and have had to overcome many hurdles. That the team has maintained such high standards during this period is testament to their dedication to provide exceptional service. Our staff make West Lothian Leisure and its fantastic that their efforts have been rewarded. We look forward to continuing to provide valuable services to local communities in 2020 and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to improve their health and well-being.”

As a charitable trust any surplus income is reinvested in local communities to support the trusts social objectives and to help ensure everyone can lead a healthier, happier and longer life.