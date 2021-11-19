Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP welcomes "game-changing" investment into targeted MND research

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day.

Since July this year Mr Day has led a Westminster Hall debate on this issue, wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to support the coalition's Spending Review submission, and raised the matter directly with the Business Secretary in the Commons Chamber.

After two years of campaigning, the coalition has welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge of a £50 million investment into MND research.

This is part of a package of £375 million set aside to fund innovative research into neurodegenerative diseases over the next five years.Mr Day (SNP) said: “I feel truly privileged to have been able to join forces with this legendary campaign.

"The UK Government has listened, heard and responded to the much needed call for targeted investment into the terminal illness."Its support for the campaign's Spending Review bid is crucial for the 5,000 adults who are living with the disease at any one time.”

Sally Light, chief executive of the MND Association, said: “This announcement is the game-changing news everyone in the MND community has been hoping – and campaigning – for. This funding will drive MND research forward towards treatments and cure and will give people who have been diagnosed with this devastating terminal illness hope.”