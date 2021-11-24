Linlithgow MSP welcomes roll-out of Scottish Government Child Disability Payments

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop.

For the first time anywhere in the UK, disability benefit applicants can apply for Child Disability Payment online, as well as by phone, post or face-to-face.

As the Child Disability Payment replaces the UK Government’s Disability Living Allowance for children, this is for new applications. Those already receiving Disability Living Allowance for children do not need to apply.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “I’m extremely pleased that families in West Lothian will benefit from a simplified and much less stressful system that allows them to apply for the payment online, by phone, by post or face to face. For too long families have faced an overly complicated process that feels like it’s been designed to keep them out.”

Approximately 52,000 current cases are being transferred from the DWP to Social Security Scotland and will be completed by spring 2023.

This is the first of three complex disability benefits to be introduced by the Scottish Government, with Adult Disability Payment to start next year.

Ms Hyslop added: “The Child Disability Payment is a significant milestone for Scotland’s new social security system.