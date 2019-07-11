Local suicide figures on the increase

Suicides deaths across the Lothians have increased at an alarming rate, with 2018 seeing a 17 per cent rise compared to the previous year.

There were 116 deaths by suicide in the Lothians region in 2018, an increase from 99 the previous year. Of these deaths, 83 were among men. Despite yearly variation, deaths by suicide in the Lothians has decreased over the last decade. On average, two people die by suicide in the Lothian Health Board region every week. Currently, the Lothians region has a suicide rate that is slightly below the national rate for Scotland.

Both East and West Lothian are below the national rate, Midlothian has a rate which is slightly above, and the City of Edinburgh is close to the national rate.

In Scotland, more young people under 29 die by suicide than all types of cancer combined, with suicide rates among under 25s rising to its highest level since 2007.

Men remain three times more likely to take their own lives than women, and middle-aged men aged 35-44 had the highest suicide rate of any age group in 2018. Among women, those aged 45-54 had the highest rate.

Suicide is strongly linked to deprivation; people living in the most deprived communities are three times more likely to take their own lives than those living in the most affluent communities.