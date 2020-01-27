Lothian MSP welcomes mental health staff recruitment

Lothian List MSP Miles Briggs has welcome the successful recruitment of 21 new clinical mental health staff to help deal with the mental health crisis for children and young People in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Waiting times for Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) are longer in Lothian than any other part of Scotland, with one in five young people having to wait over a year to be seen.

The standard in Scotland for a young person to be seen by a mental health professional is 18 weeks, however only about half of young people are seen in this time.

In a letter from NHS Lothian to Miles Briggs MSP, NHS Lothian have stated they are “committed to reducing our long waits for children and young people” and have said the extra capacity will be used to provide specialist mental health support to children and young people who have been waiting the longest.

Lothian MSP, Miles Briggs, said:“In Edinburgh and the Lothian’s we have seen a dramatic increase in demand for mental health services, which the health board wasn’t ready for.

“I am encouraged that NHS Lothian has been successful in recruiting 21 new clinical mental health staff in their first phase of recruitment.

“It is important that these professionals get to work straight away to start seeing children and young people who need support the most urgently.”