New mums continue to enjoy UNICEF accredited care with NHS Lothian

The Baby Friendly Initiative’s mission is to transform healthcare for babies, their mothers and families in the UK, as part of a wider global partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

It was found that all staff were enthusiastic and knowledgeable and had an excellent understanding of the resources available for mothers. The vast majority of staff also described how they would have sensitive, mother centred conversations, to help provide reassurance and support for new mothers.

The Infant Feeding team was also highly valued and respected and praised for their commitment and teamwork.

Moyra Burns, NHS Lothian lead for maternal & infant nutrition said: “This has been a difficult time for many due to the pandemic. It has been especially hard for pregnant woman and those becoming new mothers over this time.

“Despite the various issues, our Community and Family Nurse staff have worked incredibly hard, with support from our maternity colleagues, to ensure that the care, attention and ongoing support woman and babies receive is of the highest standard.

“Our outstanding results, when UNICEF interviewed new mothers and our staff, show the commitment and dedication we give to this work. I would like to congratulate our community and family nurse staff on this achievement.”

Janet Dalzell, professional lead for Scotland, UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative described the importance of being accredited and the benefits of breastfeeding.

She said: “Implementation of the UNICEF UK Baby Friendly (BFI) standards in the UK provides a quality assurance and change management programme for infant feeding in maternity, neonatal, community and university settings.

“NHS Lothian health visiting and family nurse services external BFI reassessment demonstrated excellent care for pregnant women and new mothers.

"All of the mothers reported staff to be kind and considerate at all times and the majority were very happy with their care. There is strong leadership and support for improving support for breastfeeding mothers to continue to breastfeed.

“Breastfeeding reduces childhood obesity and improves child health and has life-long benefits to the health outcomes of that individual. Breastfeeding reduces the risk of gastroenteritis, inner ear and lower respiratory tract and urinary infections.”