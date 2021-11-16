NHS Forth Valley encourages advance online booking for booster and flu jabs

Gillian Bruce co-ordinator with the immunisation team at NHS Forth Valley gives a vaccine to Ian Love from Dunipace at Forth Valley College's Stirling campus. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Those aged 50 to 59, unpaid carers who are 16 and over, and those aged 16 and over who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals are now able to book their vaccination appointment online, with dates available running from late November and throughout December 2021.

Anyone from earlier priority groups (including those aged 70 and over, adults who are immunocompromised and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable) who has missed an appointment for whatever reason can also use the national portal to book their vaccinations or call the national vaccination booking helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Over the course of the Autumn/Winter vaccination programme a total of up to 7.5 million flu and Covid-19 booster vaccinations will be administered to help protect people across Scotland.

Fiona Coan, NHS Forth Valley’s Immunisation Team Manager, said: “The national vaccination programme is continuing at pace and the launch of this online portal will allow eligible individuals to book their own appointment.

"If you are eligible for a flu vaccination it is highly likely that you will also be eligible for a Covid-19 booster and, wherever possible, you will be offered both vaccinations at the same time.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and loved ones from the viruses and will help to reduce additional pressures on the NHS this winter.

"We urge everyone who is eligible to book their appointment via the national portal or booking helpline to help secure an appointment that is convenient for them.”

The online booking portal is available at www.nhsinform.scot/vaccinebooking - individuals will need their unique vaccination username which can be found on any previous appointment letter.

Those without online access, can book an appointment through the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Responding to the new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on offering boosters to those aged 40 to 49 and second doses for those aged 16 and 17 years old, Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith, said: “The JCVI has advised that people aged 40-49 should be offered a Covid-19 booster and these will be offered once the earlier agreed priority groups have had their booster injections to ensure the most vulnerable groups are offered protection first.

“Young people aged 16 and 17 years old will also be offered a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine following the most recent JCVI advice.

"We are considering how best to implement this new advice and will confirm the timetable for these groups shortly.

“We continue to urge everyone who is offered a vaccination to take up the offer and help protect themselves, their families and friends and their local communities.”