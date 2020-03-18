NHS Forth Valley implements restricted visiting times

NHS Forth Valley has implemented restricted visiting across its hospitals and the majority of its inpatient wards to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) to patients and staff.

Visiting times will be now be from 2pm – 3pm and 7pm until 8pm (with the exception of the Neonatal Unit and Children’s Ward which will continue to have open visiting arrangements but restricted to parents only).

Visiting is being restricted to two visitors at a time in most wards apart from the Maternity Unit where it is restricted to a single visitor unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Women undergoing labour will be asked to identify a single birthing partner.

Children under the age of 12 are not permitted to visit.

Anyone feeling unwell, including those with a persistent cough or high temperature should not visit.

In some circumstances we understand it is vital that family and friends will need to be with their loved one and this should be discussed with the senior nurse in charge of the ward.

Prof Angela Wallace, Nurse Director, NHS Forth Valley, said: “We would urge friends and relatives to only visit patients at our hospitals if the visit is absolutely essential however we recognise, that in some circumstances, it is vital that family and friends will need to be with their loved one and this should be discussed with the senior nurse in charge of the ward.

“We would also like to thank all visitors for their co-operation at this time and reassure patients and their families that stringent measures in place to minimise risks around coronavirus (COVID-19) safety remains our top priority.”