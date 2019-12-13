NHS Lothian encourages families to ‘Get Going’ towards a healthier weight

NHS Lothian is encouraging Lothian families to ‘Get Going’ with their specialist community-based free healthy life courses.

Get Going, a nine week course run in partnership with Edinburgh Leisure, Xcite, Midlothian Council and East Lothian Council is designed to support families to have fun, feel good and get active as a family.

Parents or guardians have the opportunity to share ideas with practical support and tailored guidance from a Child Healthy Life coach, while children gain from the social benefits that come from making friends and participating in fun active games.

Cath Morrison, programme manager, Child Health Weight, NHS Lothian, urged families to ‘Get Going’ as the BMI figures for Primary One children were released.

She said: “The Primary One figures across Edinburgh and Lothian are promising as we can see that the majority of children (over 77 per cent) are a healthy weight.

“Despite this, however we are still seeing a number of children and young people who are above a healthy weight. One of the most effective ways for parents to help children is to make healthy changes for the whole family.

“We have to recognise that eating a healthy diet and being active is often hard, but programmes like Get Going really do make a positive difference.”

Cath added: “Guilt and blame don’t motivate change, they just make people feel bad.

“The Get Going programme has been specifically designed to help children and their families to make those little changes which can have a big impact on their health.”

Throughout the course, topics that are covered include making healthier food easier to find and choose, sharing easy low cost healthy recipes and increasing self-confidence and self-esteem.

If parents or guardians are interested in the Get Going programme they can find out more information and make referrals online at www.nhslothian.scot.nhs.uk/getgoing/