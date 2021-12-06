Omicron warning from NHS Forth Valley director

NHS Forth Valley’s Director of Public Health, Dr Graham Foster.

Contact tracing is now underway to identify any contacts of the confirmed cases who will be advised to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

Dr Foster said: “We don’t yet know enough about this new variant so it is important to remain cautious and do everything we can to minimise the risk of spreading infection. This includes keeping a safe distance from others, testing yourself regularly for Covid-19 before mixing with people from other households - whether that is in a pub, a restaurant, a house or a shopping centre, wearing a face mask and improving ventilation by opening windows at home, work and in cars.

“Free lateral flow tests are widely available from local Covid-19 testing centres and pharmacies or can be ordered online for home delivery. Regular testing is particularly important over the next few weeks in the run up to Christmas as people start to socialise more and mix with friends and family from other households. If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 you should order or book a PCR test and self-isolate until you know your results.”

Dr Foster also highlighted the importance of vaccination in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 and encouraged people to get vaccinated to help protect themselves against the virus.

He explained: “Although we need to understand more about how effective the vaccine is against the new variant, we know it is extremely effective against existing variants which make up the overwhelming majority of Covid-19 cases across Scotland.