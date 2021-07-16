Opticians call for Linlithgow parents to book pre-school eye tests early this summer
Parents in Linlithgow are being reminded to book their child in for an eye test early this summer ahead of the new school term in August.
Diana Kelly, store director of Specsavers in Linlithgow said: “Good eyesight is fundamental when children are learning, so even a minor problem with a child’s sight has the potential to affect their development at school. But, if diagnosed early, conditions such as a lazy eye or squints can be rectified before they become permanent.
“I’d like to urge parents in the area to book an appointment with us early this summer, especially as it may be something that children have missed in the past year due to Covid restrictions.”
To book an appointment at Specsavers in Linlithgow, call 01506 534 484.
Or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/linlithgow.