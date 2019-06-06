Runners can still sign up for Foreshore fun in Bo’ness

Fun runners and seasoned athletes alike are limbering up for the four mile ‘4 on the Foreshore’ race in Bo’ness next Wednesday (June 12).

The starting gun on this community event will be fired at 7pm with large crowds expected to turn out at the harbour area, and along the route, to cheer on the competitors.

The mixed-surface run along the scenic shores of the Forth is organised by local business Bo’ness Chiropractic & Sports Massage, Falkirk Council and others.

With the help and support of the Friends of Kinneil and their Foreshore group it has become a popular annual race.

It is open to all levels, including a junior entry – as the philosphy behind the race is to involve as many competitors as possible.

Further information, registration and tickets for the event itselfare available via the event’s Facebook and Eventbrite pages.