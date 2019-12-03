South Queensferry pharmacy battle continues for husband and wife pharmacists

The couple hoping to have their own pharmacy in South Queensferry have vowed to appeal after having their bid rejected by NHS chiefs again.

Husband and wife pharmacists Will and Lynn Samson had hoped to open a pharmacy on Scotstoun Grove in South Queensferry.

However, an NHS committee refused the application in December 2018. An appeal hearing has now upheld that decision.

However, the couple will continue their fight. Will said: “The essence of the appeal is that the views of the population expressed in the consultation, which 581 local people responded to, were not properly taken in consideration by the committee.

“Most troubling of all; the petition, ‘We Want A New Pharmacy For South Queensferry’, with 300 signatures, was not allowed as evidence by NHS Lothian because it contained ‘personal information’. I have appealed this point as well.”