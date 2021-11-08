Vaccine appeal in West Lothian as rates remain high

Stock photo of a drop-in Covid vaccination centre. Photo: John Devlin.

In particular, those aged 18-39 in West Lothian are being encouraged to take up the offer of vaccination and get both their first and second doses. Those aged 12-17 are being encouraged to get their first dose.

In West Lothian, the weekly rate of Covid cases per 100,000 population was 419 which is the fifth highest of all 32 Scottish Local Authorities.

Ashley Goodfellow, Consultant in Public Health at NHS Lothian said: “Compared to many other areas, rates in West Lothian remain high and it’s really important that local people get their vaccine. It’s the single most important measure that anyone can take to prevent serious illness or death.

"The vaccine also reduces your risk of catching and spreading Covid-19. As more people are vaccinated, the virus has less opportunity to circulate in the community.

“It’s not only going to protect you as an individual, but protect those around you.

“Other measures, such as keeping your distance from others in crowded areas, good ventilation, wearing a mask and basic actions like hand washing remain really important too.”

Everyone aged 12 and above is eligible for the vaccine and take up in West Lothian is good. However, take up could be even better in some groups.

Ashley said: “Take up of the vaccine is good in West Lothian but I would particularly encourage those aged between 18-39 years to go along to a drop in centre and get their vaccine, or get their second vaccine, if they haven’t already done so.

“Over half of 12-15 years olds and three-quarters of 16 and 17 year olds have already been vaccinated in West Lothian. I would urge other young people to take up the offer of vaccination, or come along to a vaccination centre and talk to us if you or your parent or carer have questions about the vaccine.

“It will help to reduce the spread of Covid-19, reduce the risk of people becoming ill, and potentially save lives.”