Vape Clinic launches in Linlithgow to help smokers quit this 'Stoptober'
Vaping retailer VPZ has launched a new Vape Clinic service in Linlithgow this ‘Stoptober’ to help the nation quit smoking.
The clinic offers local smokers a dedicated, one-to-one consultation with VPZ’s vaping specialists.
After the successful trial of the pilot Vape Clinic at VPZ’s flagship Newbridge store in Edinburgh, the valuable service has now been rolled out across its retail estate.
Doug Mutter, Director of VPZ said: “As the UK’s leading vaping specialist, we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer –smoking.
“We are proud to roll out our Vape Clinic service in Linlithgow and beyond this Stoptober to give the nation’s smokers the support they need to quit and help the country regain its momentum toward becoming a smoke free nation by 2030.”
He added: “Smoking statistics are continuing to rise as the Pandemic has triggered an increase in smoking rates and the public health problem has been compounded by funding cuts for NHS stop smoking services and local support groups.
“Our new Vape Clinic concept is an investment to fill the void left by the loss of local NHS stop smoking services. We are so confident in the success of our new service that we are offering our customers a money-back guarantee if they are unable to make the switch entirely.”