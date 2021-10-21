Vape Clinic launches in Linlithgow to help smokers quit this 'Stoptober'

To date, Edinburgh-based VPZ has already helped over 700,000 smokers in the UK quit since it was established in 2012.

The clinic offers local smokers a dedicated, one-to-one consultation with VPZ’s vaping specialists.

After the successful trial of the pilot Vape Clinic at VPZ’s flagship Newbridge store in Edinburgh, the valuable service has now been rolled out across its retail estate.

Doug Mutter, Director of VPZ said: “As the UK’s leading vaping specialist, we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer –smoking.

“We are proud to roll out our Vape Clinic service in Linlithgow and beyond this Stoptober to give the nation’s smokers the support they need to quit and help the country regain its momentum toward becoming a smoke free nation by 2030.”

He added: “Smoking statistics are continuing to rise as the Pandemic has triggered an increase in smoking rates and the public health problem has been compounded by funding cuts for NHS stop smoking services and local support groups.