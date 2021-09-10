Volunteers needed to help with revamp of Bo'ness Hospital garden

The garden at ward one at Bo’ness Hospital is set for a revamp

Bo'net – the charity behind the revamp – has appointed the social enterprise Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS) to help deliver the initiative and develop final plans in consultation with staff and patients.

It now looking for eager volunteers to get involved in the transformation.

Bo’net chairwoman Madelene Hunt said: “If you can spare some time, and don’t mind a bit of hard work, we want to hear from you.

“Our project will transform the garden space at ward one at Bo’ness Hospital, making it a more welcoming space for patients and visitors to enjoy.

“Volunteers can give as much or as little time as they want. And don’t worry if you don’t have a lot of gardening experience, our friends at STS will keep everyone right.”The current hospital building, off Dean Road, was opened in 2004 and provides 40 inpatient beds for physically frail older people and those with mental health problems.

The garden area serving ward one is looking particularly “tired” and in need of a new look.

The Bo’ness project is being made possible thanks to an award of £12,000 from the Life Changes Trust, which supports the empowerment and inclusion of people living with dementia and their unpaid carers.Mrs Hunt said: “Thanks to our funders, we can buy materials and plants to transform the space, but input from local people will help us do so much more. I hope people will come forward.”

Sustainable Thinking Scotland is based in the Walled Garden at Kinneil Estate.

It grows fresh fruit and vegetables to donate to local food banks and also runs a recycling project to create horticultural and agricultural products from wood and green waste, as well as delivers learning projects.

Director Sean Kerr said: “We’re pleased to be working on the hospital garden project. Not only will it create a more inclusive and brighter outdoor space for people at the hospital, it will also allow local people to get involved and learn some useful gardening skills.