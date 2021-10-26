West Lothian care at home service suffers staffing crisis

Stock photo by Esme Allen.

A weekly oversight group has also been set up by the council’s social policy staff to work with care providers.

In a report to the council’s social policy, policy and development scrutiny panel (PDSP) last week, senior manager Rob Allen said: “The current situation in relation to care at home capacity is of significant national and local concern. In West Lothian there has been ongoing active oversight of the care at home market for some time.”

He added: “A weekly care at home oversight meeting was established on June 14, 2021 with the aim of better understanding risk and developing actions to improve the situation.”

Action being taken by social policy staff includes regular contact with Scottish Care, to identify further sector wide issues. They also continue to participate in the national Social Work Scotland Older Adults sub-group to engage with other local authorities to identify emerging issues and to share good practice.

A online contacts network has been established to allow for the geographic clustering of packages of care to enable providers to swap packages that no longer fit their areas to create capacity and make them more efficient.

Social policy staff are also working with the council’s Access2Employment team and have arranged targeted meetings with firms to ensure they have access to national and local employment programmes and associated subsidies and support in an attempt to solve local staffing gaps.

The report said: “The delivery of care at home services in West Lothian is key to achieving the strategic aim of shifting the balance of care, by ensuring that care and support is delivered at home or closer to home rather than in hospital or other institutional settings.

"A whole system approach is taken to the delivery of care at come services in West Lothian with services delivered by both the internal service and also by our partners in the independent sector.

“As at 13 September 2021, the weekly committed hours were 17,925 – 92.1 per cent of these hours were commissioned from the independent sector.”

Earlier this month, in response to winter planning and system pressures, Humza Yousaf, the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, announced the national allocation of an additional £62 million for 2021 to 2022, to build capacity in care at home community-based services.

It is expected the recurring funding should help to fulfill unmet need, and deal with the current surge in demand and complexity of individual needs, also helping to ease pressures on unpaid carers.

West Lothian Council has yet to be notified of its share.