West Lothian day care centres closed

Older People Day Care Centres in West Lothian will close temporarily as a result of coronavirus.

The decision has been made in response to health protection advice and was put into place on Thursday.

Allister Short, director of West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership and Depute Chief West Lothian Council said: “We commission older people day centre provision in West Lothian. The providers report that many of the centres have already seen a rapid reduction in the number of older people attending and some already had to close centre provision as a result.

“In light of current advice and the risks for older people it is unlikely that continuing to attend such centres is going to be safe although we are all aware of the risks that social isolation can bring.

“We have had detailed discussion with all providers and I can confirm that there are plans in place to provide support to the older people who attend the centres.

“The providers know who the most vulnerable people are and support will be prioritised for them.

“That support will include telephone support, the production and delivery of meals, shopping where that is required and 1:1 visits where that is needed.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision to make as we are well aware of the many benefits that attendance at day care centres provide for our older people. In the circumstances we are facing however we must make take account of emerging health protection advice and act accordingly.

“The providers have put a set of supports in place that will ensure there is support available for the older people who would have ordinarily attended a centre and who have the most vulnerabilities.”

The council is working with providers to ensure that helpful information and contact details for support networks are provided to older people.