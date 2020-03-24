West Lothian libraries and community centres closed

West Lothian Council closed all Libraries and community centres on Monday due to the latest coronavirus advice.

The decision has been taken in line with up to date guidance regarding social distancing in order to minimise the risk to customers and staff. Partnership Centres will remain open in a reduced capacity. Many local essential services are delivered from community centres and council officers are putting alternative arrangements in place where they can.

West Lothian Council’s head of housing, customer and building services, Ann Marie Carr said: “We understand the impact this decision will have in our communities but the action taken will help in protecting our citizens and staff. Partner organisations located in shared facilities have been informed and every consideration has been taken to minimise impact.

“Displaced staff will be deployed to assist in other areas of the service where appropriate. Our priority is to ensure that all essential services can be delivered and measures are being put in place so that appropriate resources are available.”