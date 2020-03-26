West Lothian’s third sector pledges to help fight the coronavirus

West Lothian’s Third Sector has pledged to offer all the help it can to the local council in the fight against the coronavirus.

Details of extra funding to help tackle the response to the outbreak have yet to be broken down, but Alan McCloskey of West Lothian’s Voluntary Sector Gateway, told West Lothian Council’s Voluntary Organisations PDSP that charities were ready to help.

“We are offering our help as a Third Sector nationally and locally to local authorities,” he told the meeting.

While a £350 million support package has been announced by the government: “Details have yet to be worked through”, Mr McCloskey said.

And he added: “We are working with Craig [head of planning,Craig McCorriston] and other council officials as closely as we can to help on a local basis.”

Many charities have decided to close their doors to face to face contact as a result the outbreak but Mr McCloskey said the Third Sector was doing as much as it could using social media to keep people informed.

Councillor David Tait asked what the mood among the Third Sector was at the moment. Mr McCloskey admitted that some charities feared long term closure because of funding pressures and the knock-on effects of the emergency.

Mr McCorriston said he was grateful for the community groups that had “stepped up in the emergency, and the great wealth of the community in what people are ready to do to remedy the situation”.

He echoed earlier questions raised by committee chair Councillor Kirsteen Sullivan about ensuring that volunteering was done in the safest way possible. Mr McCloskey outlined plans to refer potential volunteers to a series of Frequently Asked Questions answered by the charity umbrella group the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO).

Mr McCorriston said he envisaged that role of the Third Sector would be in providing volunteers while the council could identify gaps and overlaps in provision of service.

Describing the two most pressing issues as food security and the need for befriending, he added: “It’s a very, very dynamic situation and the council’s response has to be very dynamic as well. “

Cllr Sullivan said: “We all recognise the place that the Third Sector has in this, and in its ability to respond with volunteers.”