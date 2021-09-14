South Queensferry church features in Doors Open Days

St Margaret’s Church in South Queensferry

The programme is run by the Cockburn Association and members of the public can many buildings and locations, some which are not always open to visitors.

St Margaret’s moved to current location 135 years ago vacating a Victorian corrugated iron building near the High Street.

A key feature is the Barnett & Sons stained glass windows portraying St Margaret, St Elizabeth and St Andrew.

Guides will be available to answer questions about the church and its history.