10 summer holiday activities for families in Linlithgow

Soak up the history of Linlithgow at this museum that covers the likes of Mary Queen of Scots, Battle of Linlithgow Bridge, and the first recorded assassination, all with interactive exhibitions and artefacts. High St, Linlithgow
With this spy trail you're required to solve a devious plot using hints, tips and clues hidden all over town. Download the PDF guide for 6.99 from Treasuretrails.co.uk and get your deerstalker and magnifying glass at the ready.
One of three country parks in West Lothian, Beecraigs is 370 hectares of ground which is home to activities such as an adventure play area, animal attractions, and the Visitor Centre. Linlithgow, West Lothian