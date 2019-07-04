Have you done all these things in Linlithgow?

10 summer holiday activities for families in Linlithgow

With the school summer holidays already underway, you may be struggling to keep the kids entertained.

Here are 10 activities for families that you can do in Linlithgow.

Take the chance to explore the magnificent ruins of a great royal Palace, which is also set in its own park, beside Linlithgow Loch. It was the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots. Kirkgate, Linlithgow

1. Linlithgow Palace

Soak up the history of Linlithgow at this museum that covers the likes of Mary Queen of Scots, Battle of Linlithgow Bridge, and the first recorded assassination, all with interactive exhibitions and artefacts. High St, Linlithgow

2. The Linlithgow Museum

With this spy trail you're required to solve a devious plot using hints, tips and clues hidden all over town. Download the PDF guide for 6.99 from Treasuretrails.co.uk and get your deerstalker and magnifying glass at the ready.

3. Linlithgow Spy Mission Treasure Trail

One of three country parks in West Lothian, Beecraigs is 370 hectares of ground which is home to activities such as an adventure play area, animal attractions, and the Visitor Centre. Linlithgow, West Lothian

4. Beecraigs Country Park

