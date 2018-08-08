A marvellous night for a Moondance in Linlithgow

The Moondance team would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended the ladies’ night in the Marches Marquee in June.

Organiser Christine Evans explained: “It was an absolutely brilliant night and we raised a staggering £7,937! This money has been divided equally between our two charities: Breast Cancer Now and St.John’s Breast Oncology Unit.

“Thank you to everyone who made this event possible and certainly a night to remember. The dance floor was packed from the moment the band, Kerry and the Malting Boys, started playing, with everyone dancing away until late. The bar was buzzing with procesco and cocktails, some lucky ladies won some fabulous raffle prizes, and the evening just kept getting better and better.

“For those who didn’t get a chance to be there, you missed a fabulous night but guess what? We are already in the process of planning the next one, so watch this space and keep Saturday June 15 2019 free. For the latest updates please like our Facebook page. See you next year!”