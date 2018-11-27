A picture perfect scene of Linlithgow in winter

Sometimes there is just an image that perfectly captures the Burgh and we know this because so many of our readers post their own pretty impressive pictures online.

All things being fair we thought we should share one of our own which was taken on Saturday during our coverage of the Christmas lights-switch on.

It really is a picture perfect view of the atmospheric historical site which means so much to the people of Linlithgow - whether they live in the town or have swopped it for other shores.

Thanks to our photographer Scott Louden whose selection of photographs will appear in a picture special in the Gazette on Friday.