A winter wonderland awaits at Beecraigs Festive Forest

Imagine, what could be more festive than an illuminated forest walk, sipping on a traditional glass of gluhwein and listening to a children’s choir singing carols by a warming open fire.

This is Beecraigs Festive Forest. It’s a new venture for this year, organised by the team behind, what has now become one of Scotland’s most successful music festivals, Party at the Palace.

The new to West Lothian sound and light spectacular, encourages guests to take a stroll along the 1.5km path marvelling at the special effects and lighting which brings the forest alive.

And that’s not all. There were fire eaters, stilt walkers, and community choirs singing their hearts out as the crowds jostled to get the best view.

For a lot of the kids on site, there was only one place to be, yes, a visit to the visitor centre which doubles up as a temporary Scottish home for the main man – Santa Claus.

Visits, (not included in the entrance fee), include a gift for every child. There can be few things more heartwarming at this time of year than seeing the joy in a child’s eyes as they look on in awe at the jolly fellow in red in his temporary Scottish home telling them a story.

I’ve never seen children so quiet!

The event also caters for adults with a number of various food & drink stalls dotted about. On the evening of my visit there was also a interactive fire show which had everyone joining in with the fun. And did I mention toasting marshmallows?

The event has limited car parking available which must be pre-booked, but for most the shuttle bus running between Tesco’s in Linlithgow and the forest is an ideal way to get there and back.

As well as the walk through the forest there are number of additional features, at an extra cost, including funfair rides, silent disco, helter-skelter, and prize stalls. Card payments are fairly hit and miss in the forest, so you probably better take some cash.

All paths are fully accessible for the disabled and assistance dogs are also welcomed.

The son et lumière finale was an amazing spectacle with lighting effects set to music and was easily the sweet spot of the event.

Tickets from: https://www.beecraigsfestiveforest.buzz/tickets but be quick as a number of dates are already sold out. The event closes on December 24.