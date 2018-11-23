Africa-bound Linlithgow Scouts hold live music event

A group of four Linlithgow Scouts are widening their horizons by taking part in an ambitious three week trip to Africa next year.

Alison Bryce, David Geddes Emily Campbell and Vicki Fulton will be jetting out to Namibia to work on a project that Forth Region Scouts began last year.

Their destination was Omakange, a small dispersed village located 800 km North of the Namibian capital, Windhoek.

The team worked with the scouts of Namibia to build a kindergarten, install a borehole and create a market garden for the village.

They also created temporary facilities for a scout camp site, and provided 40 second-hand bicycles for the young people of the community.

And these young ambassadors for Linlithgow have big plans to add even more amenities to the site.

A spokesperson said: “The Build Namibia 2019 expedition aims to establish permanent facilities at the Scout campsite, expand the water supply for the garden and kindergarten, and help with the building of a small house for the caretaker.

“Beside the construction project they will also be working again with the local school, sharing their experience of education, and delivering lessons on topics to be agreed with the headmaster. Further, they will be working to develop gardening training for residents, and providing tuition in bicycle maintenance and first aid.

“The Scouts have had two training camps so far, where they have been developing their skills, including first aid and basic construction techniques.”

The four Linlithgow scouts have lots of fundraising activities planned to help cover their share of the costs.

And this will include a live music event which will be a great showcase for local talent.

It’s among the bigger events to take place in the town of late and readers are warmly invited to come along and support the group.

Billed as a variety concert, this will take place at Friday, December 7, at 7pm at Linlithgow Academy.

Home Grown choir will make an appearance with their popular folk music sound. Also on the bill are The Octoberists who are pupils at the school, Magic Matt who is a former pupil and folk and rock band The Undecided - who have written a song specially for the bash.

Tickets priced £10 for adults or £5 children will be available at the door or at Far From the Madding Crowd.