Airport announces record breaking month and new routes for spring 2019

Edinburgh Airport’s boomtime is continuing after it emerged that trade in the month of November broke all records.

For this was the first time that passenger numbers crashed through the one million barrier in this month - after 1,045,708 travellers passed through the terminal.

International passengers and domestic passengers alike were both up by 11.7 per cent as well.

The airport’s chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “To post our first ever one million passengers for the month of November is great news and highlights the strong growth we are experiencing throughout the year, bringing more people into our fantastic country and taking others to countries across the world.

“These figures show that we continue to play a crucial role in Scotland’s economy and we want to see that continue into 2019 and beyond.

New destinations have also been introduced in 2019 .

A Loganair route will fly to Islay from March.

April will see the introduction of another Transatlantic route - after American Airlines signed up to fly to Philadelphia.

Ryanair will also open up a route to Luxembourg in April as well as to Billund in Denmark - the home of Lego.

May will also see Delta Airlines introduce a flight to the key hub of Boston. New routes to Bodrum, Bourgas and Corfu will also be introduced by holiday favourite Jet 2.

Flights to Stavanger and Bergen and Guernsey will be launched too by Loganair.