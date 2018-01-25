Alex Salmond Linlithgow date now announced

Alex Salmond has finally announced the date that he will bring his sell-out stage show to his hometown of Linlithgow.

The Alex Samond Unleashed show will take place at Linlithgow Academy Theatre on Friday, March 9 - as part of a spring tour that will also take in Dundee, Inverness, Glasgow and London.

The show ran for 19 performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before embarking on a mini-tour of five shows in the autumn.

Mr Salmond said: “I really enjoy the buzz of these shows. The whole gang from the Edinburgh Festival will be back in one form or another and we will seek to entertain with some great surprise guests.”

For more information see alex@alexsalmond.scot