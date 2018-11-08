Armistice Day commemorations in Bo’ness Linlithgow and South Queensferry

A Bo’ness church is among those across Great Britain which was selected to take part in a special World War One arts initiative.

St Andrew’s Parish Church now bears a mini-battalion of perspex soldiers to represent the churchgoers who made the ultimate sacrifice. The church was given a grant to implement the so-called ‘There But Not There’ project.

The figures aim to conclude commemorations in the artistic sphere, which began with poppies on the Tower of London four years ago. And the fact it has come to Bo’ness has delighted church members.

A spokesperson said: “These people-shaped transparent shapes sit in the church and are a powerful reminder of the names written on our war memorial

“Many of the names written on the memorials are still common surnames in Bo’ness today.”

The church will have its remembrance service on Sunday at 10.30am and all are invited to Bo’ness Cenotaph on Stewart Street for the town-wide Act of Remembrance at 12.15pm.

Linlithgow’s Remembrance Day Commemoration will take place at St Michael’s Church at 10.50am. The parade will begin at 10am in a route from Philip Avenue to Kirkgate.

South Queensferry’s parade assembles at High Street Car Park for 10.30am. Marchers will make their way to Rosebery Hall for the Armistice Service during which the wreaths are laid. After the service the parade continues up The Loan to Queensferry Parish Church.