Armistice events in Bo’ness

Bo’ness will have its own special way of remembering those who died so we might live, 100 years after the end of World War One.

And a grand old lady will help Bo’nessians in their quest to do just that – namely the magnificently robust locomotive known lovingly as Maude.

Maude, who is part of the core collection at the Scottish Railway Museum, has more than good looks on her side – she is a grafter, who served in France transporting troops back in 1917 before returning to the UK after the war.

Now her already eye-catching appearance has been further enhanced by some meaningful decorations hand-fashioned with the deepest respect by young and old in that distinctive remembrance shade of red.

Maude joins a proud roll call of buildings and structures across the UK which have been bedecked with hand-made poppies and the aim at the railway is to see 1000 such tokens before Armistice Day.

Assistant curator Minna Kajste-McCormack explained: “We incorporated an arts and crafts project to this year’s temporary ‘From Scotland to the Somme’ exhibition and our poppy project aims to commemorate the Scottish railwaymen who died in the war.

“Based on a list of names complied by the National Railway Museum in York, our resources detail each of the 1829 railwaymen who worked for either the North British, Caledonian, Highland, Great North of Scotland or Glasgow and South Western railway companies. Their details include name and military rank as well as the railway company the men worked for and what their jobs were.

“A total of 900 poppies have been made since the exhibition opened in March and we are now hoping to reach our target. All poppy materials are provided with an entry ticket to the museum and these will be hung up on Maude or an exhibition wall.”

Meanwhile, an Armistice Remembrance concert will begin a two-night run on Friday (November 9) at The Barony Theatre at 7.30pm, courtesy of The Barony Players.

A spokesperson said: “The players will present an evening of music, dialogue, poetry and song to portray the mood during those turbulent years.”

Tickets priced £9 are available from 07541 346639 or online at the Barony Box Office.

The Bo’ness branch of the Royal British Legion will begin their Remembrance Sunday procession at noon from the Old Kirk on Panbrae Road and will march to a 12.15pm service at the war memorial in Stewart Avenue.