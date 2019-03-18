Asbestos to be cleared at Linlithgow Academy

West Lothian Council has stated that it will be sending workers into Linlithgow Academy over the Easter holiday to remove asbestos.

The authority said that it intended to undertake a similar operation across a number of its schools

This is part of a £150,00 investment programme over this period.

And it has stated that there is zero risk to anyone who uses the building.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “There is absolutely no cause for any concern over the planned asbestos removal work at Linlithgow Academy and other schools around West Lothian.

“All buildings that were built before 2000 are presumed to contain asbestos. We keep detailed records of where it is located in our properties.

“It must be stressed that it is not hazardous as long as it is not disturbed.

“In this case, we are removing known asbestos from an area not accessible to pupils in advance of planned electrical upgrade work at Linlithgow Academy.

“The work will be safely carried out by a specialist contractor when the school is empty.

“This will of course ensure there is no risk to pupils or staff at Linlithgow Academy.”

The Easter holidays begin on Friday, April 5.