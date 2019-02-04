Auction for Blackness pub will not take place

An auction house has stated that a sale flagged up in this newspaper will not happen next week as billed.

For the pub that was up for sale at the Edinburgh-based auction will not be featured at the event.

Future Property Auction had every intention of selling the Blackness Inn at the Edinburgh Marriott Hotel on Thursday (February 7).

However, the firm has confirmed that the property is not among those going under the hammer.

Earlier this month, owner Walter Heeps had confirmed that he had received a number of enquiries about the property, after we flagged up the sale.

Last week he insisted: “The pub has not been sold.”