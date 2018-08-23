Audition invite for Bo’ness, Linlithgow and South Queensferry dancers

Talented dancers aged between 16 to 21 in Bo’ness, Linlithgow and South Queensferry are being offered a big opportunity.

YDance or Scottish Youth Dance is now on the hunt for performers to join their 2018/2019 company - and auditions will be held in Glasgow on Saturday, 23 September.

The company’s artistic director Anna Kendrick explained: “This is an incredibly rare and exciting opportunity for young dancers to represent Scotland.

“We are looking for passionate, driven and talented performers who want to broaden their horizons in dance.

“Not only will they develop technically and creatively, the amazing performance opportunities across the UK a and abroad will develop them as a person and a performer.

Interested parties should complete an application form on www.ydance,org before Friday, September 14.

Applicants should be able to commit to all rehearsal and performance dates laid out on the website.