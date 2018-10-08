Australian-based Jim will bring his Celtic music mix back home at free gig

His group is called The Borders but it is continents that Jim Paterson has spanned in his quest to make music with its distinctive Celtic Rock twist.

It’s an odyssey that’s taken him from Abronhill’s Hawthorn Road to the bright lights of London, across the Atlantic, to the Far East and then, ‘the lucky country’ Australia.

The venturesome former Our Lady’s High School pupil made a life for himself in Adelaide - and stamped his own soundtrack on the City of Churches and far beyond.

And now he’s back albeit briefly.

Jim whose Belfast-born wife Alex is in the band will be giving a hometown crowd a taste of the sound that has spawned 10 albums, two EPs, two CDs aimed specifically at younger listeners and three DVDs.

The duo have two top Scottish session musicians in tow - Graeme Gass and Mark Donaldson who is the brother of Jim’s best pal in Australia - and they will be giving it their all at free gig at Bar Yellow on Sunday, October 21 at 6.30pm for one night only.

And it promises to be one of the best live music events you’ll hear in Cumbernauld this year.

For a full feature on Jim and his success in Australia, see this week’s print edition of the Cumbernauld News - out on Wednesday.