Award winning author will come to Linlithgow

Another exciting event has been arranged by Far From The Madding Crowd bookshop at Linlithgow Canal Tea Rooms

The Costa Award winner and BBC Radio 2 Book Club favourite Jess Kidd will be reading from her new novel ‘Things in Jars’ on Wednesday, May 8 at 7pm

This puts the focus on crime filled Victorian London and the fearless crime fighter Bridie Devine.

Boasting a supernatural element, the book is hotly tipped to be a bestseller and readers can find out why at this special event at a wonderful canalside setting.

Tickets cost £8 and are available from the shop.

Meanwhile it has emerged that Far From The Madding Crowd will be among the shops participating when the popular Linlithgow ‘s late night shopping night finally returns.

This will take place on Thursday, May 30 as shops trade for longer - and two more events are planned for coming months.