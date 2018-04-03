Belles showcase best of Bo’ness

A lifeline community organisation, which is reaching out to Bo’ness folk but receives no state support, has been handed its biggest ever donation.

A harmonious partnership was struck when popular choir, the Bo’ness Belles, opted to donate a year’s worth of charity fundraising to Bo’ness Storehouse Foodbank. That total, gathered from the sale of concerts and CDs, was an impressive £7742.80.

Jennifer Mallace of the Bo’ness Belles, explained: “Every year, we choose a local charity to support and we normally ask for recommendations from our friends.

“In 2017, the Bo’ness Storehouse Foodbank was a charity that really stood out for us, due to the fact it was based in Bo’ness, helped local people, and the fact they didn’t receive a lot of funding for the good work that they do.

“We are very grateful to everyone who donated and we know the foodbank will benefit from this greatly. We urge everyone to keep supporting the foodbank so that together we can help good people in our own community.”

Meanwhile, Michael Munro of Storehouse, said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support we have received from the Bo’ness Belles.”

And he revealed that this would allow volunteers to cover one very specific cost for a reassuring time period.

He said: “This money will particularly cover our costs with the partnership we have with the Cyrenians for the next four years, at least, where we receive a delivery of excess food every week for a monthly subscription of £80, which provides us with meals, fruit and vegetables to the retail value of over £1,000. Also it will help with yearly overheads.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Storehouse is acting as a model for other volunteers, who want to set up their own organisations elsewhere, specifically in Grangemouth and Polmont.

Mike added: “ You get the feeling that people are wanting to do more in their local communities, rather than leaving it to national organisations.”

Anyone who would like to assist to this end is being reminded that the foodbank is still in need of some very particular items.

Our earlier appeal for non edible items such as cleaning materials and toiletries was a big hit – now the latest request also involves food. Mike said: “Tins of beans,spaghetti, custard and rice, and jars of pasta sauce are always helpful.”

Meanwhile, volunteers had a seasonal set task to undertake over the weekend – the delivery of Easter eggs following a big-hearted donation from a teenage Bakkovar employee at the town’s Carriden Industrial Estate!