Bo’ness biker revving up for triple bridge challenge

A Bo’ness motorcyclist will zig zag across Scotland to cross the Forth, Tay and Erskine Bridge on a single day in May to raise charity cash.

William Rose (51), who has owned bikes for 25 years, will donate the cash to Christian Aid which is organising the annual event – as he did on the last occasion when he undertook the challenge in 2002.

Most of those involved in the fundraising drive will be walking, including those from Bo’ness Craigmailen United Free Church where William of Deanburn, is a member,

Engineer William has undertaken that walk for 25 years himself but wanted to go the extra distance and re-live too the one and only occasion he took part by bike back in 2007.

William explained: “I’ve recently got a new bike so I am keen to get out on it and raise funds for Christian Aid

“And by taking part in the Forth Road Bridge Cross as well as the other two bridges seemed a great way of doing it.”

Lucy Kirkland, events fundraising officer for Christian Aid Scotland, said: “It’s fantastic that William is going to recreate that day 17 years ago when he crossed all three bridges in one day for Christian Aid. Although he’s starting his challenge at 8am we hope that at 2pm when all our supporters will be crossing the Tay, Erskine and Forth, he will be able to join us.”

The event was started back in 1972 by the late Rev John Carrie of Queensferry Parish Church and has raised more than £1 million to date.