Bo’ness butcher’s steak pie wins national Gold award

Staff at Bo’ness butcher Thomas Burns & Son are today “over the moon” after their spectacular gold award win in the annual Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

The firm was one of a handful from across Scotland to win a coveted gold award for their popular steak pie - in a category which also included mince rounds and speciality meat pies.

Commenting on social media the company said: “Our staff work so hard to provide you with the veyr best - what a fabulous result.

“Thanks to all our wonderful customers for supporting us - we couldn’t do it without you”.

It isn’t the first time the company has won a gold award in the contest - and probably not the first time the owners will reluctantly decline to share the secret of their own special recipe.

It’s said to be a recipe they’ve perfected “over years and years”- the company was founded back in 1954.

Apart from the skill involved in creating the Bo’ness steak pie the popular butcher says the success is also due to the excellence of the quality meat used in its production.

A diamond award for producing the Best Traditional Steak Pie in Scotland was made by Prime Cuts Butchers of Coylton.