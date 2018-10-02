Bo’ness cinema reaches out to the deaf with new screenings

Captioned screenings for the deaf will be introduced at the Hippodrome in a bid to make the cinema more inclusive-starting from Friday (October 5)

The special screenings have been introduced due to public demand - and a change in the cinema’s running order has enabled management to comply.

The on-screen captions ably communicate all audio information, including sound effects, a speaker’s identity and non speech elements.

Hippodrome programmer Alison Strauss who is an Arts Development Officer for Falkirk Community Trust explained: “A number of people have expressed a preference for this addition to our Hippodrome offering and now that we have two extra screening slots a week, we are in a position to introduce this improved provision.

“An astonishing 945,000 people in Scotland are deaf or have hearing loss –one in six of our population – so it is high time we made this change”

The first screening with captions will be legal drama ‘The Children Act’ starring Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci - which starts at 5pm. Other captioned screenings this month are Hatton Garden heist drama ‘King of Thieves’ starring Michael Caine, Tom Courtenay and Ray Winstone.

‘The Wife’ starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce will also be screened in this way.

Some films are also available with Audio Description and headphones can be picked up at the Box Office for films marked AD in the programme.