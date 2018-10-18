Bo’ness Fair fundraiser for St Andrew’s Night

Deanburn Primary School in Bo’ness is hosting a special St Andrew’s Night concert to raise cash for next year’s Bo’ness Fair.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 29 at 7pm.

Bands taking part on the Alloa Pipe Band, Kinneil Brass Band, Forth Bridges Accordion Band

Deanburn School choir & Highland Dancers Samabatlisc Band, Trysting Folk and Band Glenbervie Folk Band

Tickets have now gone on sale at the school and are £10 per adult and £5 per child.

A special family ticket for two adults and two children is also available for £20.

Ticket prices also include a light buffet.

The school can be contacted on 01506 778320.

Next year’s Bo’ness Fair Day will of course fall on Friday, June 28 - marking a memorable finale to the school year for all the youngsters in Bo’ness.