Bo’ness fundraiser has gigantic running total

A tireless Bo’ness fundraiser has added a £5616 sum this year to good causes to honour two ladies from the town who died from cancer.

Eddie Hughes, along with pal Robert Grant, has now raised the grand total of £41,618 for Cancer Research and Breast Cancer Now over the course of the last decade – having run seven marathons in total.

His quest is fuelled by the fond memories of his sister-in-law Moira Kirkham and Robert’s mother Violet Davidson.

Eddie (59) of Borrowstoun Place, explained that this year’s total, like every other, would simply not be possible without the support of individuals in Bo’ness, Linlithgow and Grangemouth.

He would also like to thank the Bo’ness darts league, Maurice Tully Junior and The Crown’s own team, Club Fisons, Caledonian Produce plus former colleagues at Walker Timber.

He said: “I’d also like to thank Andy Winning of the Hot Tub Super Centre, Tanni of Barracuda, Dianne Paterson of Ecosse Performance Cars, Michelle McLaughlin of DM Commercials Falkirk,

“Another big thank you to Maralynn McLucas of Heeps Transport, Jim Adamson of Bo’ness Building Supplies, Marilyn McLachlan, James Bailey of Training Bo’ness, Weslo Housing and Paul Rolfe.

“I would also like to thank all my friends and family who have sponsored me for the last nine years. It is very much appreciated.”

Nor is Eddie resting on his laurels because he has signed up to tackle another marathon in Liverpool in May!