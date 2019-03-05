Bo’ness request

Big-hearted volunteers at Bo’ness Storehouse food bank are on the hunt once again for items not normally associated with the service.

For it has emerged that the operation has the food items it needs to make its vital weekly deliveries to homes in Bo’ness but other provisions are needed.

Co-ordinator Mike Munro explained: “We are doing well just now food wise.

“However, we can always do with donations of toiletries and cleaning materials.

“This is not something that people associate with foodbank needs, but are always essential too. “

Mike also stressed that the service extends towards pets but that situation is covered thanks to a new partnership with a leading animal welfare charity.

He added : “We now have an excellent connection with the Scottish SSPCA, who provide us with pet food.”

Established back in 2012, Bo’ness Storehouse is managed and operated independently of any other organisation - and reaches out to its service users through referrals from organisations like Falkirk Council’s social work department.

Receiving no state aid, it is reliant on a team of local volunteers and donations which come directly from the local community in Bo’ness.