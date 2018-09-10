Bo’ness Revival roars into life with record numbers attending

Scotland’s oldest motorsport venue roared into life last weekend for the adrenaline filled festival that is the Bo’ness Revival.

First used in 1932, the venue on the Kinneil Estate became a prominent feature during the heyday of British motor sport attracting the likes of Jim Clark and Sir Jackie Stewart on to the hallowed slopes to compete.

Motorsport ended on the Kinneil Estate in 1966 but 11 years ago, a team of volunteers brought motor racing back to Bo’ness and the event keeps gaining momentum.

The show’s public relations manger Wayne Scott, who attendees will recognise as the knowledgeable heritage arena commentator, hailed the success of this year’s extravaganza – which saw record numbers take part from home and abroad.

Mr Scott said: “We had more than 300 classic cars arranged on displays from over 100 motor clubs.

“Families and enthusiasts were entertained by a series of fun presentations on the history of various car makes in the show field arena, whilst on the hill climb, over 100 racing cars thundered by.

“Bo’ness has a great level of access for motor racing fans.

“You could opt to either stand trackside or wander around the pit paddock as the likes of the early Austin 7s, Bentleys, MGs, Jaguars and Triumph machines fiercely competed against the clock for the fastest time up the hill, across 10 varied classes representing every era of motorsport history.

“It was a day filled with celebration and whether you were a dyed in the wool petrol head or simply enjoying a great day out with the kids, there was something for everyone at this celebration of a local venue of national importance.”