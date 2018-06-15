Bo’ness schoolgirl has a heart for hospice

A talented schoolgirl from Bo’ness has contributed to the groundbreaking success of a fundraiser for a very worthy cause.

Grange Primary pupil Zofia Oluszczak is just 10- years old but she triumphed in a competition which drew hundreds of entries from primary and secondary school pupils alike.

Entrants were invited to design a pendant for Strathcarron Hospice, which would be donated and fashioned by Falkirk’s McMaster Jewellers – then auctioned off at Strathcarron Hospice’s Ladies Lunch Day.

Judges were struck by the touching interplay between a heart and a teardrop, which designer Karen McMaster painstakingly crafted in turn with white gold with blue stones.

Worth £750, a raffle saw the pendant raise a much needed £3,800 for the hospice

So Zofia can certainly claim to have artfully assisted Strathcarron with its most successful Ladies Lunch ever, after a whopping £25,000 was raised overall on the day!

Coleena Brodie of Strathcarron, said: “We got around 500 entries from both primary and secondary school pupils. Yet Zofia’s pendant to us just summed up everything that Strathcarron is about. Zofia just seemed to get it – the care and the love.

“This is a bespoke item and although the jeweller has been approached to make more of them, Zofia has ownership of the design.

“So only two people will own the pendant – the lady from Stirling who won it and Zofia with a replica.

“Unfortunately Zofia wasn’t able to make it to the lunch but we took the pendant along to the school and presented her with at the school assembly as a surprise.

Karen said added: “Zofia’s design had a strong blue element which had been part of the brief as this is the hospice colour and lent itself perfectly to being handmade.

“This was an important factor to me as so many things are made by computer and mass produced, I was keen to present a piece which used traditional skills and was unique.

“It didn’t seem right that the person whose design we’d use, wouldn’t have their own piece to treasure The smile on her face when we presented it to her was definitely worth the additional effort!”

Grange Primary deputy head Elizabeth McGuire said: “This is such an achievement. Zofia is very particular and has a great eye for detail. Her design translated so well into the finished product.”

Zofia’s sister Eliza (20) said: “We are so proud of Zofia. She is always doing something –she’s very clever!”