Bo’ness Scout event flagged up

Scouts belonging to the old 32nd West Lothian Group are being invited to a special event at Craigmailen Church at 11am on Sunday.

This will see historic flags used between 1952 and around 1970 laid out for posterity Any old group members will be made most welcome.

Meanwhile 3rd Bo’ness scouts are running a quiz night at the Scout hall Cairns Lane on Friday, May 25 at 7.15pm. Tickets are £5 per person with tables of four or six for teams.

A limited amount of tickets remain for sale and these can be picked up at the hall. A raffle will also be held and is a BYOB night.