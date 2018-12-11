Brass band Christmas concert in Bo’ness

This has been quite the year for Bo’ness and Carriden Band which celebrated its 160th birthday in 2018

And members want to invite our readers to a celebratory carol concert. which will round off this special year with an enriching programme of festive favourites.

Rehearsals are heavily underway for the yuletide concerwhich will take place at Bridgeness Miner’s Welfare Club on Sunday, December 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at just £3 and are available on the door.

The Journal would like to congratulate the band on this landmark occasion - and here’s to many more years of music making!